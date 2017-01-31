Judiciary panel meeting to vote on Jeff Sessions’ nomination

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is telling Democrats to move faster in approving his Cabinet nominations. The president tweeted this morning, “When will the Democrats give us our Attorney General and rest of Cabinet.” He says, “They should be ashamed of themselves! No wonder D.C. doesn’t work.”

Trump’s choice for U.S. attorney general Alabama’s Sen. Jeff Sessions, is due for a vote by the Senate Judiciary Committee later this morning.

Update from the hearings: Attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions says he had no role in helping the White House draft an executive order on refugees and immigration.

In responses to Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy about his involvement in writing executive orders, Sessions wrote: “None. Neither I, nor any of my current staff, had such a role.”

Leahy asked the question Jan. 25 in reference to orders involving immigration. Sessions returned the written answers Monday.

The Judiciary panel is meeting to vote on Sessions’ nomination. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Charles Grassley defended the Alabama senator, who has been one of President Donald Trump’s strongest supporters.

“It’s not clear to me why it would be a problem even if he had been involved,” Grassley said.