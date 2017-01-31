West Alabama Chamber of Commerce working with businesses to aid tornado-stricken Albany, GA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The West Alabama Chamber of Commerce is working with Tuscaloosa-area businesses to help provide relief for Albany, Ga., a city that was “devastated” by a tornado last week, according to a release.

The Chamber has partnered with Buffalo Rock, Golden Flake, Piggly Wiggly, Two Men and a Truck, and Buddy’s Food Mart to take donations.

The Chamber will be collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries, diapers, gas cards (national chains/major brands) and Visa gift cards at the Buddy’s location on the west side of McFarland Boulevard.

The donations will be collected from 2-7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. The Chamber is hoping residents will be generous enough to pitch in during another city’s time of need.

“This community has always possessed a generous spirit, but since being impacted by our own natural disaster, people in this area understand the importance of helping those in time of need,” said Jim Page, President and CEO of the Chamber in a press release. “I am confident we’ll be able to provide significant help to the good people of Albany.”