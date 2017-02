ENSLEY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police’s West Precinct is asking people to stay in their homes in the 4200 block of Avenue N in Ensley, according to the department.

Several streets are blocked off in the area, and people are also asked to stay in their vehicles. At this time, police have told CBS42 that they are on the hunt for a shooting suspect, and that a K-9 unit is on the ground.

WIAT will bring you more information as it emerges.