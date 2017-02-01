Birmingham man arrested for trafficking meth

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a 41-year-old Birmingham man was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine. Narcotics Deputies executed a drug search warrant at his home on 1500 block of Republic Lane just after 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies discovered methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, guns and drugs paraphernalia during the search. One of the guns had been reported stolen. Deputies also discovered that the suspect has surveillance cameras outside his home.

Anthony Paul Warner, 41, was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine. He was released Wednesday morning on a $20,000 bond pending court proceedings.