Birmingham man charged in baby’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham man is facing charges after police say he beat up a pregnant woman, causing her to lose her unborn child.

According to court documents, a grand jury indicted 27-year-old Reginald Sharp on capital murder and other charges. The incident happened in July 2016.

Sharp is accused of beating his then 26-weeks-pregnant girlfriend. The woman was taken to a hospital, where the baby was stillborn 24 hours later.

Sharp was initially arrested on a domestic violence-assault charge in august.

