Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general

WASHINGTON (AP) — UPDATE 10:21 AM: Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions of Alabama to be attorney general.

Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney generalDemocrats have used an obscure Senate rule to delay a committee vote on attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions. By giving lengthy speeches, Democrats were able to trigger a rule that doesn’t allow committees to be in session for two hours past the start of the Senate day. In their speeches, Democrats questioned whether the Alabama Republican could be independent of President Donald Trump as the nation’s chief law enforcement officer. Sessions was one of Trump’s first and strongest supporters. A committee vote is expected on Wednesday.

