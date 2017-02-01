Cullman police: Man in standoff covered house in gasoline, lit it on fire

By Published: Updated:
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — Cullman police are on the scene of a house fire on Catoma Lane that began as a standoff situation.

Cullman Police Chief Culpepper says the suspect was in a standoff, then it escalated when he doused the inside of the house with gasoline then set it on fire. Culpepper says the suspect is still inside.

Officials say they were attempting to send a robot inside the home to negotiate due to the explosive nature of the materials inside, but the man set it on fire before they could. They have not been able to fully enter the house.

Culpepper says they have responded to past incidents involving the same man.

CBS42 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back here and watch the CBS42 News at 10 for information on this developing story.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s