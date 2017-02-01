This Day in History – Black History Month Edition: February 1st

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – The 13th Amendment is adopted, and the first Negro History Week is celebrated. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1865, President Abraham Lincoln signs the proposed 13th Amendment abolishing slavery and sends the amendment to the states for ratification.

On this day in 1926, the first Negro History Week was celebrated by Carter G. Woodson. The celebration became a month long in 1976, officially creating Black History Month.

On this day in 1902, Langston Hughes born this day in Joplin, Missouri. Hughes is best known as a leader of the Harlem Renaissance in the 1920’s.

On this day in 1960, 4 African-American college students begin a sit-in protest after they are denied service at a Woolworth’s lunch counter in Greensboro, NC.