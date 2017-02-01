Etowah County SO launches 28 day crime-fighting initiative

GADSDEN, Ala. (WIAT) — The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with police departments across their county to bring down criminals. It’s a 28 day operation aimed at lowering crime in the area.

“If you break the law in this county, these officers are going to put your butt in jail,” said Etowah County Sheriff Todd Entrekin.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office has teamed up with law enforcement agencies across the county for the next 28 days.

“There are a lot of problems. Our fire department answers three to five calls a day on heroin overdoses,” said Gadsden Mayor Sherman Guyton.

The main focus is the drug problem in the county, and the operation is fueled by tips from concerned citizens.

“We are targeting locations that we’ve been given information [about] from the public,” said Captain Wayne Henry with the Gadsden Police Department.

With the federal emphasis on illegal immigration, the sheriff wants the people in his county to know the deputies and officers will be enforcing all laws, including federal immigration laws.

However, the sheriff said victims of crime should not be afraid to report a crime, even if the victim is in the country illegally.

“We enforce immigration laws when they come to jail. We don’t go out on the street and look and pick you up because of the color of your skin or your nationality,” said Entrekin.

The sheriff said he hopes in 28 days to see a noticeable reduction in crime.

“At the end of this month we plan on getting back together here with y’all and showing you what we’ve done in a month. And I hope this rooms full of drugs and guns and pictures of folks that’s in jail,” said Entrekin.

The county has provided a tip line number: 256-546-3131

You can leave a tip anonymously.