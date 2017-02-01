Federal lawsuit filed over Walmart detainment incident with Homewood police

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who claims a Homewood police officer held her on the floor of a Walmart has filed a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit reveals some new information on the incident.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway in December and was caught on camera by onlookers.

Plaintiff Brenda Rivers claims she was injured during her run-in with police, to the point where she had to go to a doctor. The suit also names the officer who allegedly slammed rivers to the ground as Corey Lenard.

Rivers says Lenard and the police department violated her civil rights.

Homewood’s police chief has since reassigned Lenard and apologized.