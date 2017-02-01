Federal lawsuit filed over Walmart detainment incident with Homewood police

WIAT profile By Published:
walmart-arrest

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A woman who claims a Homewood police officer held her on the floor of a Walmart has filed a federal lawsuit. The lawsuit reveals some new information on the incident.

The incident happened at the Walmart on Lakeshore Parkway in December and was caught on camera by onlookers.

Plaintiff Brenda Rivers claims she was injured during her run-in with police, to the point where she had to go to a doctor. The suit also names the officer who allegedly slammed rivers to the ground as Corey Lenard.

Rivers says Lenard and the police department violated her civil rights.

Homewood’s police chief has since reassigned Lenard and apologized.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s