Finance report: Bentley paid nearly $9k to law firm representing Rebekah Mason

FILE -In this Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2014 file photo, Republican Gov. Robert Bentley listens to a phone call as Rebekah Mason, right, announces his win for Alabama governor, in Montgomery, Ala. Bentley defeated his opponent Democrat Parker Griffith. Bentley admitted Wednesday, March 23, 2016, that he made inappropriate remarks to his senior political adviser, Rebekah Caldwell Mason. Bentley said he did not have a sexual relationship with Mason, but he apologized to his family and Mason's for his behavior. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Last year, Alabama governor Robert Bentley paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, according to his annual campaign finance report.

The expenditure details also reveal that he used campaign funds to pay almost $9,000 to Copeland, Franco, Screws and Gil, the law firm representing his former top aide Rebekah Mason. WSFA in Montgomery reports Bentley’s attorney told them the payment was for Mason’s legal fees.

Mason’s communication firm, RCM, was paid more than $37,000 from January 1 through April 12 of 2016.

The governor’s expense account ended with a balance of $25,000. That’s after he loaned the account $50,000 of his own money.

