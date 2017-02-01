Finance report: Bentley paid nearly $9k to law firm representing Rebekah Mason

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Last year, Alabama governor Robert Bentley paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees, according to his annual campaign finance report.

The expenditure details also reveal that he used campaign funds to pay almost $9,000 to Copeland, Franco, Screws and Gil, the law firm representing his former top aide Rebekah Mason. WSFA in Montgomery reports Bentley’s attorney told them the payment was for Mason’s legal fees.

Mason’s communication firm, RCM, was paid more than $37,000 from January 1 through April 12 of 2016.

The governor’s expense account ended with a balance of $25,000. That’s after he loaned the account $50,000 of his own money.