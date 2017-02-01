Former President George H.W. Bush and wife Barbara to handle Super Bowl coin toss

By Published:
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush sits on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)
Former U.S. President George H.W. Bush sits on the sidelines before the start of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2014, in Houston. (AP Photo/Patric Schneider)

(AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush and his wife, Barbara, will handle the pregame coin toss at the Super Bowl.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says Wednesday that the former First Couple recently were released from Houston Methodist Hospital, where the nation’s 41st president received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

The former president is 92.

He often attends games of the Houston Texans, whose stadium hosts this Sunday’s championship game between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s