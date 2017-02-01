Hoover PD searching for woman suspected of slashing tires

hooper-wanted

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Hoover Police Department, Denetria Lashawn Hooper is wanted for criminal mischief in the third degree. She is suspected to have slashed all four tires on the victim’s vehicle following an argument that occurred on November 25 in the 2000 block of Alpine Village.

Hooper is a black female with brown eyes, black hair, weighs 180 pounds and is 5’6″ tall. She was born February 1986. She frequently changes her appearance, as noted by the photos below.

If you have any information on Denetria Lashawn Hooper, contact the Hoover police Department at 205-444-7608. To leave an anonymous tip, click here. 

hooper-wanted-past-pics

