Irondale man arrested; charged with rape, solicitation of a child

IRONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — Gardendale police have arrested an Irondale man after an investigation was spurred by an electronic device involving a child.

Police say investigators discovered the suspect, 60-year-old David Thomas McGowen, had physical contact with the victim and transmitted obscene material through electronic means.

McGowen is charged with one count of electronic solicitation of a child and one count of rape in the second degree, with bond set at $200,000 total. He was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 1 and taken to the Jefferson County Jail.