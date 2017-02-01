Northport Police searching for car burglars, issue warning to community

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport Police officers are looking for thieves who have been breaking into cars in recent weeks.

Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter tells CBS42 News that criminals broke into ten vehicles throughout the month of January. Most of the auto burglaries have been south of McFarland Boulevard between Main Avenue and Lurleen Wallace Boulevard. The chief says suspects are going after cars that don’t have doors locked.

“A lot of times these are crimes of opportunity, people will go around pulling on the door handles and if they are unlocked and there is a valuable they take it,” Carpenter said. “So we want to remind folks to lock their vehicles and if they have belongings in those vehicles like a purse or iPad or anything of value to hide it.”

Criminals are taking anything they can grab, like electronics, money, guns, cell phones. If you can help or have seen anything suspicious, contact Northport Police at 205-339-6600.