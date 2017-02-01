NSD 17: Alabama Crimson Tide

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A look at the 2017 signing class for Alabama. Check out the new Crimson Tide players you’ll be cheering on for the next few years.
Names are added once they are confirmed on Alabama Athletics website.
NAJEE HARRIS – RB (Profile)
TUA TAGOVAILOA – QB (Profile)
ALEX LEATHERWOOD – OL (Profile)
MAJOR TENNISON – TE (Profile)
DYLAN MOSES – LB (Profile)
THOMAS FLETCHER – LS (Profile)
JERRY JEUDY – WR (Profile)
TYRELL SHAVERS – WR (Profile)
CHADARIUS TOWNSEND – ATH (Profile)
KYRIQ MCDONALD – DB (Profile)
ELLIOT BAKER – OL (Profile)
ISAIAH BUGGS – DL (Profile)
VANDARIUS COWAN – LB (Profile)
DANIEL WRIGHT – DB (Profile)
MAC JONES – QB (Profile)
XAVIER MCKINNEY – DB (Profile)
CHRIS ALLEN – LB (Profile)
MARKAIL BENTON – LB (Profile)
KENDALL RANDOLPH – OL (Profile)
PHIL MATHIS – DL (Profile)
HENRY RUGGS III – WR (Profile)
BRIAN ROBINSON – RB (Profile)
