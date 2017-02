NSD 17: Auburn Tigers

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — A look at the 2017 signing class for Auburn. Check out the new Tigers players you’ll be cheering on for the next few years.

Names are added once they are confirmed on Auburn Athletic’s website.

Malcolm Askew – DB (Profile)

Nick Brahms – OL (Profile)

K.J. Britt – LB (Profile)

Sal Cannella – TE (Profile)

Jarrett Stidham – QB (Profile)

Malik Willis – QB (Profile)

Chandler Wooten – LB (Profile)

Calvin Ashley – OL (Profile)

John Samuel Shenker – TE (Profile)

Noah Igbinoghene – WR (Profile)

Austin Troxell – OL (Profile)

Alaric Williams – RB (Profile)

Tyrone Truesdell – (Profile)

Devan Barrett – RB (Profile)

Jordyn Peters – DB (Profile)

T.D. Moultry – LB (Profile)

Anders Carlson – K (Profile)

Alec Jackson – DL (Profile)

Traivon Leonard – DB (Profile)

Bill Taylor – LS (Profile)

Carlito Gonzalez – DB (Profile)

JaTarvious Whitlow – WR (Profile)

Big Cat Bryant – BUCK (Profile)

National Signing Day 2017 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery 15 Spaink Park Jags signing LOI this morning. (Chris Renkel) Dakota Chapman of McAdory signs with Jacksonville State (Chris Womack) Parker's Eugene Minter signing with UAB Football (Chris Breece) GW Carver has six players signing- two with FBS (Chris Breece) Minor High School 3-star RB Jaylond Adams (Simone Eli) Minor High School 3-star RB Jaylond Adams signs with Troy (Simone Eli) Hueytown's Jamal Woods signs with Illinois over Memphis. (Nic Gulas) Auburn signee Malcolm Askew at McAdory (Chris Womack) Malcolm Askew signs his LOI w/ Auburn Tigers as his family looks on (Chris Womack) Jackson Olin's T.D. Moultry waits to sign with Auburn (Chris Womack) The whole Moultry family joining T.D. as he signs with Auburn (Chris Womack) Nathan East of McAdory signs with Samford (Chris Womack) Signing Day for the 6A State champs, Ramsay, where 11 guys signed LOI's. (Nic Gulas) Signing Day for the 6A State champs, Ramsay, where 11 guys signed LOI's. (Nic Gulas)