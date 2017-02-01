NSD 17: Top 10 Recruiting Classes

By Published:
nsd17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — See how your favorite school stacks up to the competition this National Signing Day.

The rankings are from 247Sports. Click here to see their full rankings for 2017.

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide
  2. Ohio State Buckeyes
  3. Georgia Bulldogs
  4. Michigan Wolverines
  5. LSU Tigers
  6. USC Trojans
  7. Florida State Seminoles
  8. Oklahoma Sooners
  9. Auburn Tigers
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish

These rankings will be updated throughout the day if there are any changes.

And for more recruiting news Click Here.

National Signing Day 2017

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s