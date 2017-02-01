NSD 17: Top 10 Recruiting Classes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — See how your favorite school stacks up to the competition this National Signing Day.
The rankings are from 247Sports. Click here to see their full rankings for 2017.
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Ohio State Buckeyes
- Georgia Bulldogs
- Michigan Wolverines
- LSU Tigers
- USC Trojans
- Florida State Seminoles
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Auburn Tigers
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish
These rankings will be updated throughout the day if there are any changes.
And for more recruiting news Click Here.
National Signing Day 2017
