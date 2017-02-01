NSD 17: UAB Blazers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – UAB announced nine newcomers, eight of which hail from the state of Alabama, to round out head coach Bill Clark’s recruiting class for 2017. The class also includes 11 midyear signees from December.

In a statement released by the UAB Athletics office, Bill Clark said, “Today is really exciting because this is our first big high school class since the return and this is our future…“We know how important football is to the state of Alabama. Those are the guys we are going to target. When you talk about the Birmingham Metro area, that is a big deal for us. They now see the football commitment at UAB. To get local guys who want to stay home and who see where we’re headed is really exciting.”

Information from the UAB Athletics website.

2017 SIGNING CLASS:

DAVID ACFALLE | TRUSSVILLE, ALA. | HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE | DB | 6-0 | 195

Appeared in 32 career games…Had 150 tackles, 115 which were solo…As a senior, had 49 tackles (42 solo) with 10 pass breakups, a sack and an interception…Helped Hewitt-Trussville go 11-1 as a senior and earn the No. 2 overall seed in Class 7A playoffs…Chose UAB over Middle Tennessee, Southern Miss, Troy and Western Kentucky…ACFALLE HIGHLIGHTS

LOGAN ARNOLD | HAZEL GREEN, ALA. | HAZEL GREEN | WR | 6-5| 220

Represented Alabama in the Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game…Helped Hazel Green to a 6-4 overall record in 2016…Had 14 catches for 220 yards (15.7 yards/catch)…Also lined up as fullback and lead blocker…Chose UAB over Troy and Central Arkansas…ARNOLD HIGHLIGHTS

SPENCER BROWN | MORRIS, ALA. | MORTIMER JORDAN | RB | 6-0 | 230

Named All-Birmingham First Team as a senior…Rushed for 1,972 yards on 304 carries (6.5/YPC)…Had 2,117 all-purpose and tallied 33 total touchdowns…Had six 100-yard rushing games and averaged 151.7 rushing yards per game…Ran for 238 yards and six touchdowns vs. Hayden…Helped Mortimer Jordan finish 10-3 overall and reach the quarterfinals of the Class 5A AHSAA playoffs…BROWN HIGHLIGHTS

GRAYSON CASH | TRUSSVILLE, ALA. | HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE | RB | 6-0 | 195

Rushed for 1,193 yards on 171 carries for Hewitt-Trussville, good for an average of 99.4 yards per game…Had 20 rushing touchdowns and 27 total touchdowns…Ran for 227 yards with six total touchdowns vs. Manatee and was named the AL.com Player of the Week following that performance…Helped Hewitt-Trussville to an 11-1 overall record and the No. 2 seed in the Class 7A playoffs…Chose UAB over Georgia State…CASH HIGHLIGHTS

THOMAS JOHNSTON | SPANISH FORT, ALA. | SPANISH FORT | LB | 6-2 | 225

All-time leading tackler in the state of Alabama (675)…Three-time All-State linebacker…Alabama Sports Writers Association 6A Lineman of the Year…AL.com Player of the Year…Senior Bowl Player of the Year… Named MVP of Alabama/Mississippi All-Star Game…Had 195 tackles and 13 TFL as a senior…Started 65 straight games for Spanish Fort…Four star recruit…Chose UAB over Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa and Ole Miss…Brother Tyler is a quarterback at UAB…JOHNSTON HIGHLIGHTS

EUGENE MINTER | BIRMINGHAM, ALA. | PARKER | WR | 6-4 | 190

Local product from nearby Parker High School…Had 1,234 career receiving yards of 76 catches, 20 of which were touchdowns…Had 12 receiving touchdowns as a senior…Chose UAB over Army, Bowling Green, Eastern Kentucky, Jacksonville State, Marshall, Troy, Tulane and Western Kentucky…MINTER HIGHLIGHTS

KRISTOPHER MOLL | MIAMI, FLA. | CORAL GABLES | LB | 6-1 | 215

Class 8A All-State Team as a senior…Named First Team All-Miami Dade…Led Coral Gables to an 11-2 overall record as a senior…Had 133 total tackles, 17 TLFs, seven sacks and two pass breakups…Chose UAB over Albany and Valdosta State…MOLL HIGHLIGHTS

PATRICK NUSS | BIRMINGHAM, ALA. | VESTAVIA HILLS | OL | 6-7 | 285

Local talent from Vestavia Hills…Named First Team All-Birmingham, Second Team All-State…Vestavia Hills finished 5-5 in his senior year…Helped the Rebels rush for 273 yards against Tuscaloosa in a 41-0 shutout victory…Chose UAB over Air Force, ULL, UTSA and Western Kentucky among others…NUSS HIGHLIGHTS

DJYONN TURNER | FLORENCE, ALA. | FLORENCE | CB | 5-11 | 201

Standout three year starting cornerback at Florence High School…Tallied 58 tackles, three interceptions and 10 pass breakups as a senior…Twice received Times Daily All-Area team…TURNER HIGHLIGHTS

They join the 11 midyear signees who you can learn more about below:

ANTHONY RUSH | RALEIGH, N.C. | NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI CC | DL | 6-5 | 335

Recorded 33 tackles last season in nine games as a sophomore, which was followed by 40 tackles and three sacks as a freshman…Also had offers from Mississippi State and Middle Tennessee…RUSH HIGHLIGHTS

JOEL DIXON | MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA | SAN JOAQUIN DELTA CC | P | 6-3 | 205

A native of Australia, Dixon had 59 punts for 2,018 yards in 2016…Recorded a career-long 57-yard punt during the season…Pinned 16 punts inside the 20…DIXON HIGHLIGHTS

JONATHAN HADEN | UPPER MARLBORO, MD. | PRINCE GEORGES CC | RB | 5-8 | 190

Played his freshman and sophomore year of college at the University of Arizona…Transferred to Prince Georges last year which doesn’t have a football team…Played in 25 career games for Arizona primarily on special teams…Had 84 all-purpose yards as a sophomore and also 10 tackles…Brother Joe Haden played at Florida and was a first round draft pick of the Cleveland Browns…Brothers Josh and Jordan played collegiately at Boston College and Toledo, respectively… HADEN HIGHLIGHTS

LOGAN SCOTT | PURVIS, MISS. | JONES COUNTY JC | TE | 6-5 | 228

Averaged 10.6 yards per catch, including three catches for 53 yards against No. 10 Copiah-Lincoln…All-District performer in high school which included helping Oak Grove with the MHSAA 6A Championship in 2013…SCOTT HIGHLIGHTS

THAIR BLAKES | PHOENIX, ARIZ. | SCOTTSDALE JC | TE | 6-5 | 235

Helped Scottsdale go 7-4 in 2015 with 13 receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown…BLAKES HIGHLIGHTS

CEDRIC BATTLE | WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS | TRINITY VALLEY CC | RB | 5-10 | 180

In 12 games as a sophomore for Trinity Valley, had 798 rushing yards and eight touchdowns…Averaged 66.5 yards per game and 7.7 yards per rush…Rushed for 113 yards on eight carries vs. Tyler JC…Had two 100-yard rushing games as a sophomore…BATTLE HIGHLIGHTS

JUSTICE POWERS | CEDAR HILL, TEXAS | TRINITY VALLEY CC | OL | 6-4 | 305

All-Southwest Junior College Football Conference Second Team…Helped Trinity Valley go 11-1 and played in all 12 games…Paved the path for an offense that rushed for 3,125 total yards (260.4/game) and averaged 49.6 points per game…POWERS HIGHLIGHTS

CHIGOZIE ONYEKWERE | WASHINGTON D.C. | L.A. PIERCE COLLEGE | CB | 6-1 | 215

Had his season cut short as a sophomore, playing in just five games as a sophomore…Had 12 tackles, nine of which were solo…Rated a 3-star recruit by ESPN and Scout coming out of high school…ONYEKWERE HIGHLIGHTS

DAVID GALTEN | SAN MATEO, CALIF. | CITY COLLEGE OF SAN FRANCISCO | OL | 6-3 | 305

Contributed to an offense at City College of San Francisco that averaged 205.9 rushing yards per game and allowed just 18 sacks the entire year…GALTEN HIGHLIGHTS

KELTON BROWN | TYLERTOWN, MISS. | PEARL RIVER CC | OL | 6-5 | 330

Second Team All-State tackle for Pearl River in 2016…Rated the sixth best offensive tackle in the state of Mississippi and the 54th ranked player overall in the state according to 247Sports.com…BROWN HIGHLIGHTS

RISHARD COOK | HATTIESBURG, MISS. | MISSISSIPPI CULF COAST CC | OL | 6-3 | 365

One of the top offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi coming out of high school…Participated in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star game as a senior after tallying 54 knockdown blocks…All-State selection…2014 First Team MHSAA Class 6A…COOK HIGHLIGHTS