Pedestrian struck and killed by train in Clanton

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian in Clanton has been struck and killed by a train, according to police on the scene.

The crash happened near 2nd Avenue, and the body of the person killed in the collision has been released to the coroner. Police initially had the area blocked off, and the train was stopped on the tracks, but as of this time, the scene has returned to normal.

The victim’s identity has not been released, but police say he was a 62-year-old Caucasian male.

CSX is investigating the incident.