Skoal, Copenhagen products recalled due to metal found in cans

OHIO (WKBN) – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company is recalling some of its Skoal, Copenhagen and Husky Brand products after reports of sharp metal objects found in cans.

Complaints have been made in Ohio, as well as a few other states. There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

The products were manufactured at the company’s Franklin Park, IL facility and distributed nationally.

A list of recalled products can be found here.

The U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company said it has notified the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of the recall and is working with federal authorities on the matter.

Consumers should contact USSTC at 1-866-201-9136 to return the product for a refund.