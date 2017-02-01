Swivel patio chairs sold at Home Depot recalled for fall hazard

(WCBD) — About two million swivel chairs sold at Home Depot are being recalled.

The recall involves Hampton Bay Anselmo, Calabria, and Dana Point chairs, as well as Martha Stewart Living branded Cardona, Grand Bank and Wellington swivel patio chairs. There have been 25 reports of the chairs breaking.

If you have one, stop using it immediately and contact Casual Living Worldwide at 855-899-2127 between 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. for a free repair kit.

The chairs were sold at Home Depot stores nationwide and online at HomeDepot.com from January 2007 to February 2016 for about $190 for two-piece patio set and $500 for a seven-piece patio set.

They are made of aluminum and steel with a round swivel base and arm rests. The chairs were sold as a pair and as part of a seven-piece patio set with accompanying tables.