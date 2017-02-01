Thieves steal TVs and laptops from Jonesboro Elementary School

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Teachers and students at Jonesboro Elementary School in Bessemer are trying to figure out who would steal thousands of dollars worth of technology equipment.

The Jonesboro Elementary School principal says she got the call over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend that TV monitors and 5 laptops were stolen. Teachers use the laptops in their classrooms. A large TV monitor was stolen at the main entrance to the school that usually displays announcements and pictures.

Right now, Bessemer police are investigating what happened. Principal Sylvia Haslam says they don’t know how the thieves got into the school. She was devastated when she got the call from the school custodian.

“Saddened, how am I going to tell my students, how am I going to explain to my students, teachers were upset and they were a little unsettled,” said Principal Haslam.

City councilor Cleophus King found out what happened and decided to start a GoFundMe, hopefully raising enough money to at least replace some of the items.

“First of all, they don’t have any respect for themselves. They have the audacity to come into the school system, that’s unthinkable, unpresidential. It’s one of those things you know you just can’t imagine, why would you want to do that,” said King.

The goal for the GoFundMe is $3,000. King hopes they can replace the stolen items as quickly as possible.

“It’s one of those things you know, like when a person breaks into your house, so I just don’t understand that but shame on them for those who did that,” said King.

You can help Jonesboro Elementary replace the stolen items by donating to their GoFundMe page.