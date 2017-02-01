Tuscaloosa gun shop sees rise in female customers looking for protection

COTTONDALE, Ala. (WIAT) — More women are buying guns according to a Tuscaloosa County gun shop owner.

Cary Baisden owns Plus One Tactical Advantage, and he says that this year he is seeing a huge influx of more female customers coming in to purchase weapons for protection, as 40 percent of his customers are women.

“They are well aware of the environment and the crimes that are going on lately,” Baisden said. “So they do have a lot of concerns about their safety. So we are seeing more and more ladies come in to take steps to protect themselves from danger.”

Customer Katie Forlines is a gun owner that was shopping at the store looking for other weapons for home protection.

“Well, basically I feel like every woman should be able to protect herself. I feel it is important as a woman to be able to shoot, and I enjoy shooting as well,” Forlines said. “I think every woman should know how to use a gun properly and be able to have the means to protect herself if an emergency happens.”

Baisden says that female customers are also signing up for gun shooting and safety classes at increased rates.