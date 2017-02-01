UAB responds to international students’ immigration order questions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — UAB is addressing international students’ concerns, following the executive order of President Donald Trump, barring immigration from seven countries for 90 days.

The university said that no one affiliated with UAB has been denied entry into the United States so far, but they would not give a number on exactly how many students and faculty the order could affect. University leaders went on to say they would not release any information on students’ immigration status without a court order.

UAB stopped short of condoning or condemning the executive action, saying as a public institution, it would not take a polarizing or political position. That stance upset some international students, who said they were hoping the university would decry Trump’s actions.

On Wednesday, the university held the first of several planned forums to address those concerns.

“We will always support every student, every faculty member, every employee at this institution,” said Ray Watts, UAB President. “We stand for diversity, for inclusion, for everybody being able to have an equal say.”

Some students say they are encouraged by the university’s action.

“The response wasn’t as proper as expected, so coming here today really assured me,” said Mahad Anjad, a member of the Muslim Student Association. “I’m a US citizen, but there are other international students that are here, that they’re cared for, they’re loved, on the UAB campus.”

UAB is a diverse campus, with students and faculty made up of 110 countries, according to university officials.Senior Vice Provost Suzanne Austin says that “time will tell” what impact the order could have on the university’s international recruitment prospects.

“People around the world are going to watch us as universities to see how we conduct ourselves, how we take care of our own, and my hope is that will help reassure people, but it’s early days, so we don’t know again what kind of impact this is going to be,” Austin said.

Several international students submitted anonymous questions related to their specific immigration status at the forum. While immigration experts tried to answer them, they admitted the situation is fluid, and it is changing quickly. The uncertainty has some students worried, including Bilal Ahmed, a fourth-year medical student in the process of applying for residencies across the country.

“My grandmother just had a liver transplant in October of last year, and I went to my home country to visit her. I go pretty much every year, every other year, and if that ban is extended beyond the 90-day waiting period and extended to other countries, it will personally affect me,” one person said.

The university said it will include more international students and faculty on future forums, and says the international house is open to any students who have questions. In general, they’re advising them not to travel outside the US through the 90-day bar, unless it’s absolutely necessary to do so.