Video: Surveillance footage released of Wenonah High School teen before fatal shooting

Related Coverage Teenager killed while walking home from school in Southwest Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Surveillance video of the moments before 17-year-old Juzahris Quintez Webb was gunned down while walking with a friend home from Wenonah High School has been released.

The video (above) shows Webb and his friend walking down Cedar Ave before he is shot in the abdomen by unknown suspects who drive up, stop, and open fire. After Webb was shot, the two ran into a nearby automotive shop for help. That shop’s surveillance camera’s caught it all on tape.

Once inside the shop, police and emergency rescue were notified. Webb was taken to UAB Hospital where he passed away from his injuries.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived. After investigating, detectives learned Webb had several altercations with boys from his school and neighborhood recently.

“Our goal in this case is to identify and arrest the person responsible. Senseless,” said Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards.

On the CBS42 News at 5 and 6, Matt Fernandez speaks to those who knew Webb, and updates you on the developing story.