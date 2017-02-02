Feud results in fight, double shooting outside Birmingham wing restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Edwards, two people were shot outside Wings Rings & Things By Joe & Deb in the 300 block of Oporto Madrid Boulevard.

We were initially told by police it was a robbery gone bad, but further investigation reveals the shooting stemmed from a feud between the victim’s cousin and the two suspects.

According to Birmingham police Lt. Sean Edwards, the suspects saw the victim walking toward a store and confronted him outside. Edwards said a fight started between the three men, and guns were drawn.

According to Edwards, rthe victim was shot by one of the suspects and the victim shot one of the suspects. They all fled to different locations. Both went to UAB Hospital for treatment.