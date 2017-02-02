2 teens charged in connection to homicide of Wenonah High School student

By Published: Updated:
Monsure Davis (left) and ShaQuon Edwards (right) (Birmingham Police Department)
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham police say they have arrested two suspects in connection with the death of 17-year-old Juzahris Quintez Webb.

One suspect is identified as 18-year-old Monsure Davis. He is charged with capital murder and his bond is set at $250,000.

The other suspect is identified as Sha Quon Edwards, also 18. He is charged with theft of property in the 1st. His bond is set at $5,000. Both are being transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

Webb was fatally shot while walking in the Wenonah community after school. He was a student at Wenonah High School.

