3 arrested in Birmingham after allegedly breaking into home while fleeing from stolen car

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested after they had broken into a home while trying to flee from a stolen car.

A deputy was patrolling along 15th Street Road near Hueytown around 5 p.m. on Wednesday when he spotted two men riding an ATV down the road. The deputy was going to conduct a traffic stop, but the two men got off the ATV and into a blue Toyota Corolla driven by a third suspect. A chase ensued when the deputy tried stop the Toyota, but the driver would not stop.

Deputies checked the Toyota’s tag and learned that the car had been reported stolen to the Birmingham Police Department. The chase ended when the car wrecked in the area of 21st Avenue and Berryhill Road. The three suspects fled on foot.

A K9 search team, Hueytown Police, Bessemer Police and Brighton Police arrived to assist in locating the suspects. One of the deputies involved in the search saw two of the suspects kick in the back door of a residence in the 1300 block of 22nd Avenue. The three suspects then entered the home.

Deputies entered the residence and arrested all three suspects. The homeowner told the deputies that the men did not have permission to be in the home.

As the three suspects were being arrested, the owner of the ATV called the Sheriff’s Office to report that three men had stolen his ATV from Patton Road. The ATV was returned to the owner.

Derrious Tyrell Scott, 19, was charged with burglary in the second degree, two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude. His bond is set at $96,000.

Keondre Foster, 19, was found to have outstanding warrants for robbery in the first degree and kidnapping in the second degree. He is in the Jefferson County Jail with his bond set at $200,000.

Jardarrius Julius , 18, was charged with burglary in the second degree, two counts of receiving stolen property in the first degree and attempting to elude. He was found to have outstanding warrants for kidnapping in the second degree and robbery in the first degree. He is in the Jefferson County Jail on a bond set at $296,000.