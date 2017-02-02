8-year-old accidentally shoots himself, injuries said to be life-threatening

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Lieutenant Sean Edwards, the Birmingham Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting of a child.

The child’s great uncle was taking the victim and another sibling to their school and daycare Thursday morning. He left the 8-year-old in the car during drop-off, but discovered the little boy had a gun shot wound to his upper body when he came back.

The child was taken to UAB Hospital and then transferred to Children’s Hospital. Chief Roper was among the people who have come to Children’s to see about the child’s condition. We are told he is currently in surgery and his injury is life-threatening.

The uncle is cooperating with investigators to see exactly how this happened. There have not been any charges filed at this time, but that is still a possibility.

In the meantime, Birmingham Police tell us they are praying for the victim to pull through. They are describing this as a terrible accident, but also want to acknowledge that adults have to be responsible with their firearms to prevent tragedies like this from happening.

We are getting information about a child that accidentally shot himself. More on @WIAT42 today at noon pic.twitter.com/nj9Rqr4EWT — Leigh Garner (@reporterleighg) February 2, 2017