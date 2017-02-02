Alabama Ballet hosts Second Tuesday on Valentine’s Day; romantic ballet ‘Giselle’ debuts Feb. 17

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – The Alabama Ballet is preparing to perform the classical ballet, Giselle, February 17-19th at the Samford Wright Center. We sat down with Patricia Bianco and Noah Hart who dance together for the Peasant Pas de Deux. The two friends are paired together often because their heights are perfectly compatible. Their shared love of dancing came to each of them at an early age.

“We moved to a neighborhood that had a performing arts school. And so I was enrolled in the performing arts school, and it was a required class. That’s when I fell in love with it,” said Hart.

“I fell in love with ballet when I got my pointe shoes. I was eleven when I got my point shoes, and I just took off from there,” Bianco said.

The Alabama Ballet has a budget of $100,000 a year to spend on replacing pointe shoes! Dancers might go through a pair once every two weeks. Sometimes, after a really hard practice, they can go through a pair in a single day! This is why members of the Pointe Shoe Society are so important. This group of patrons donates money specifically to help with the ballerina’s shoe budget.

To make their shoes more comfortable, dancers tend to make unique modifications.

“At the edge here, on the tip of the box, I cut off the satin, and then I sew on a piece of drawstring from an old point shoe. This is called darning the pointe shoe and it helps us find our point of balance,” said Bianco.

You can ask the dancers about their dancing shoe modifications during Second Tuesday. This is an event where the public has a chance to meet some of the dancers and watch a show preview.

“These events only last about thirty minutes so (visitors) get to see just maybe one dance, maybe the Peasant Pas de Deux. And the dancers will run through it and then they will stop and they will talk about their characters and what they were doing as they went through the dance,” said marketing director, Mandy McDaniel.

The next Second Tuesday is Feb. 14, followed by one on March 14.

Tickets to the ballet support the Alabama Ballet dancers. If you would like to sponsor a dancer, become part of the Pointe Shoe Society, or learn more about Second Tuesday visit alabamaballet.org/support or call (205) 322-4300.