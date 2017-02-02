Governor Bentley names 6 finalists for US Senate seat

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley is naming six finalists for the U.S. Senate seat now held by attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

Bentley’s list includes U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt of Haleyville and the pro tem of the Alabama Senate, Del Marsh of Anniston.

Others include Alabama Attorney General Luther Strange; Bentley appointee Jim Byard; state Rep. Connie Rowe of Jasper; and former state legislator Perry Hooper Jr. of Montgomery.

All six are Republicans, like Sessions. Bentley will appoint one of them to the Senate seat if Sessions is confirmed as President Donald Trump’s attorney general.

Bentley has interviewed 20 people for the position. He will name an interim senator until an election, which will be held in 2018 to fill Sessions’ seat until his current term ends in January 2021.

