Related Coverage Trussville police investigating possible peeping tom at The Pants Store

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — A man accused of peeping into the woman’s dressing room of a clothing store in Trussville has turned himself in.

Matthew David Piell is charged with two counts of criminal surveillance.

Piell bonded out of jail a short time after he was taken into custody.

The store captured the suspect on camera. Authorities say Piell was caught videotaping two victims in the dressing room of The Pants Store.

A court date is scheduled for March 15th.