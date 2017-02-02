Bama to Broadway: Michael Luwoye’s journey to Hamilton

NEW YORK (WIAT) — It’s been called the biggest show of the decade. CBS42 has your backstage pass to “Hamilton: an American Musical.”

The play is getting ready for its national tour and Alabama native Michael Luwoye is playing the lead role. He’s been playing Hamilton on Broadway since last summer.

Thursday on the CBS42 News, Sherri Jackson has an exclusive interview with the University of Alabama graduate. Tune in at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to find out just how many University of Alabama Theater and Dance Department graduates are in big Broadway productions.

