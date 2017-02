BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are on the scene of a fatal shooting in Birmingham.

Birmingham police tell us it is a homicide investigation. They say the victim is a black male, and was shot in the 4000 block of 5th Court N. No suspects are in custody.

According to Birmingham police Sgt. Bryan Shelton, the victim was shot multiple times and was clinging to life when police arrived. He died on the scene.

Shelton tells us there are a lot of unknowns, including motive or a suspect.