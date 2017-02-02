This Day in History-Black History Month Edition: February 2nd

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – President Truman pushed Congress to adopt a civil rights program, and the District of Columbia abolishes slavery. All this and more in today’s special edition of, “This Day in History”.

On this day in 1862, the District of Columbia abolishes slavery.

On this day in 1914, Genetic Biologist, Ernest Just, wins the Spingarn Medal. The Spingarn Medal is an annual award given by the NAACP for outstanding achievement by an African American. Just would win the same medal on this day a year later. This time it was for his work in cell division and fertilization.

On this day in 1948, President Harry S. Truman urged Congress to adopt a Civil Rights program, which would include creating a fair employment practices commission. Truman was a big advocate for civil rights. He was the first president since Abraham Lincoln to address the issue.