Deaf man killed in Clanton train accident

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — A man killed Wednesday in a pedestrian-train collision was deaf and didn’t hear the train coming, according to Clanton Police.

The accident happened Wednesday afternoon at the crossing on 2nd Ave in downtown Clanton. The man has been identified as 62-year-old Danny Wade Reeves.

Police say the crossing was equipped with functional crossing bars, lights, and signs at the time of the collision.

“There’s no way he would have heard it. And apparently he just simply didn’t see the train coming,” said Clanton Police Chief Keith Maddox.

Maddox says trains can be dangerous if you do not pay attention to the crossings, and he says those who are hearing impaired need to pay even closer attention to the signals.

“They just need to remind their loved ones to be extra cautious, extra attentive when they reach a railroad crossing because this crossing was well marked. It had the Rs, the lights, everything. So they just need to pay extra attention when they come to those kinds of locations.”

We checked records from the Federal Railroad Administration, which show this is the second incident at this crossing and the first fatal one. The only other report was a train-car collision back in 1978. That collision involved a train and a vehicle. The driver was hurt but survived.