Fairfield police searching for man accused of shooting his father after altercation

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for a man after they say he shot his father in the torso and fled the scene after an altercation between the two.

Police Chief Dyer says the victim was shot in the 400 block of Jerry Coleman Street in Fairfield. Dyer tells us the suspect fled the scene in a Dodge Ram truck.

Police are looking for the suspect, and say he is armed, but they don’t think he is dangerous to others since this is a domestic incident.

The victim was reportedly conscious when he was taken to the hospital, and his injuries appeared to be not life threatening.

