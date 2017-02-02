Former Hoover City School plumber arrested, charged with theft

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — A former Hoover City School employee was arrested and charged Thursday, accused of making fraudulent purchases of over $37,000.

According to Hoover police, 45-year-old Stephen Todd Huddleston of Calera is a former plumber for the school system. Officers were alerted that Huddleston was under investigation in November of 2016.

Police say the investigation revealed Huddleston used the school system’s accounts to buy over $37,000 worth of copper pipe from Nov. 2014 to March 2016 that was never used for projects at a school.

After the lengthy investigation ended, detectives presented their findings to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, who issued a warrant for Huddleston’s arrest for theft of property 1st degree.

He was arrested Thursday at a business in Pelham in the 200 block of Cahaba Valley Parkway. He was taken to the Hoover City Jail. He will be transferred later Thursday to the Shelby County Jail. His bond is set at $30,000.