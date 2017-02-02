House Republican Caucus releases agenda with legislation aimed at sanctuary cities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham could see consequences from the state for it’s “Sanctuary City” resolution. Concern stems from an item on the “Alabama Proud” legislative agenda released by the House Republican Caucus Thursday.

Under the subheading “Pride in Our Borders” the agenda includes “legislation that would … withhold funding from any cities … that defy immigration laws and declare themselves “sanctuary” areas that harbor illegal aliens.”

Following action on immigration by President Donald Trump Friday and the ensuing protests across the country, the Birmingham City Council passed a resolution Tuesday, January 31, that “resolves that Birmingham is a ‘Sanctuary City.'”

When the resolution was brought before the council Tuesday, counselors Kim Rafferty, District 2, and Valerie Abbott, District 3, expressed concerns about whether or not the resolution violated any current state laws. Abbott specifically inquired as to whether the resolution could jeopardize more than $36 Million in state funding headed for Birmingham. The city’s legal department wanted to adjourn to executive session to discuss the matter, but the council did not.

Attorney Freddy Rubio said he saw nothing in the resolution that could have legal consequences.

“This resolution, it doesn’t set any policy. It does set the spirit, the heart, the intent, the sentiment that this council and the city wants to have as it pertains to immigrants and people’s of all communities,” said Rubio.

Councilwoman Abbott said over the phone Thursday that the resolution passed by the council was “just a feel-good resolution” that “doesn’t really do anything.”

She said it does include the “Sanctuary City” buzzwords, but the resolution does not enact any ordinance or policy that would change how Birmingham currently handles illegal immigrants.

Attorney J.D. Walker, an immigration attorney in Birmingham, said it’s possible that Birmingham could face repercussions, but he doesn’t think the resolution legally makes Birmingham a sanctuary city.

“A Sanctuary City, in its legal term, it’s a city that has adopted a policy of protecting immigrants by not prosecuting them based on their immigration status. Period,” said Walker.

The proposed legislation — as of Thursday, nothing has been pre-filed — would need to pass Congress first, but even then any consequences would depend on how the state interprets Birmingham’s Sanctuary City resolution.

The 2017 legislative session begins February 7.