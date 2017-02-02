Human remains case now ruled homicide investigation in Jefferson County

Related Coverage Human remains discovered in Jefferson County

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Earlier this week, Jefferson County Sheriff’s office began investigating the discovery of human remains near a vacant home in the Booker Heights Community in western Jefferson County. The remains were delivered to the coroner’s office for medical examination, identification, and a determination of the cause of death.

Detectives have now learned that the remains are those of an 18 to 28-year-old male victim. The race of the victim has not yet been determined. The body is believed to have been at the location where it was found for several months.

The cause of death is being withheld and this case is now being investigated as a homicide. Detectives are reviewing missing person cases from the area in an attempt to aid in the identification of the victim.

Sunday afternoon, a man had been reportedly squirrel hunting in the area and discovered what he believed to be human skeletal remains. “My sister called me, said the neighbors had contacted her … and said they found a body behind the house I got down there,” said Derek Foy, the owner of the property where the remains were found.

Deputies were led to a densely overgrown area near a vacant house in the 5300 block of Wood Avenue where the remains were located. They verified that the remains are human. The decision to recover the remains Monday was made due to the daylight hours ending on Sunday. Deputies guarded the scene overnight.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.