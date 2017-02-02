Lawsuit filed over mistaken cremation of Centre woman

By Published:
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) – A lawsuit claims a faulty identification by authorities led to the mistaken cremation of a northeast Alabama woman.

Sarah Edwards filed suit against Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton and others claiming the body of 68-year-old Clara Edwards was mistakenly identified following a triple slaying in November 2015.

The suit says the error resulted in the woman’s remains being cremated by mistake rather than being buried beside her late husband. Deaton declined comment on the suit.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s