Lawsuit filed over mistaken cremation of Centre woman

CENTRE, Ala. (AP) – A lawsuit claims a faulty identification by authorities led to the mistaken cremation of a northeast Alabama woman.

Sarah Edwards filed suit against Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton and others claiming the body of 68-year-old Clara Edwards was mistakenly identified following a triple slaying in November 2015.

The suit says the error resulted in the woman’s remains being cremated by mistake rather than being buried beside her late husband. Deaton declined comment on the suit.