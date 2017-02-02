Mom and close friend remember Gate City homicide victim Andreas Brown

Related Coverage Person shot and killed in Gate City identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — “I thought he would be burying me,” said Lavon Parrish, the mother of Andreas Brown who killed in a crossfire in Gate City on Tuesday.

“We…we’re supposed to be getting ready to go to St. Louis, man,” recalled Curtis Banks, a close friend and fellow member of Black Soulz Motorcycle Club, of which they were set to start a local Birmingham chapter.

“He didn’t make excuses, he just said come get me, that’s one thing I never had to doubt, you say we had to do something, he was already ready to go before you did,” Banks said.

Banks said he felt regret about how Brown’s life ended after he asked for a ride from work, “I said it’ll be an hour before I can get back to Birmingham and I said I tell you what you get on the bus and make it to Gate City and I’ll get one of our club members to come pick you up or if I made it there first.”

Before anyone could make it to Gate City – Andreas Brown got off the bus and stepped into crossfire – taking a fatal bullet to the head.

“He’s not here no more…..he’s not here no more,” repeated Parrish.

His mother’s faith was put to the test,”I don’t want to say why because you can’t question God.”

As she coped with the loss of her son she also worries for the 5 children he left behind including his eldest – Jaheim, “it’s just so hard, it’s just so hard,” Parrish said.

“They don’t know how bad they father loved them that’s all he ever talked about, he used to clown on us by holding him up from getting back home to his kids for foolishness,” said Banks.

Banks and the Black Soulz Motorcycle Club plan to move forward with plans to create the local chapter in Andreas Brown’s honor. His funeral is set for February 11th.