One Class at a Time: Kingwood Christian School

ALABASTER, Ala. (CBS42 Community) – It was a very special “100th Day of School” for the students at Kingwood Christian School in Alabaster. Second-grade teacher Ms. Holly Kline is the latest recipient of our One Class at a Time grant.

Kline plans to use the money to buy supplies that will help her class learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

“With this grant, I’m able to get a microscope that I can hook to my laptop and projector and I can project what we’re looking at so everybody can see it at one time,” said Kline. “It could be anything from slides, to a roly-poly that one of the kids finds on the playground.”

The materials will be shared with the whole second grade. Kline says the materials will be able to last for years.

“I just want to say thank you so much for this opportunity to bless [my students],” Kline said to sponsors America’s First Financial, Little Caesars, Pepsi, and World of Wheels.

Apply for a One Class at a Time grant by clicking here. Good luck!