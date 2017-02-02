Tuscaloosa County officials cracking down on illegal trash dumping

Tim_Reid_Web By Published:
trash-camera2

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa County officials are cracking down on people who dump trash illegally.

County Solid Waste Director Jim Patrie says his team is in the process of installing four video cameras in different locations so they can catch anyone dumping trash.

“We are going to put out these cameras that will be hidden because I am fed up with folks dumping trash,” Patrie said.

The cameras will allow the department to use video to help track down offenders. Patrie said one of the worst dump sites is located on Oak Ridge Road and Poplar Springs Loop.

“Most of the illegal dumps that we see would be construction debris, and then maybe a mixture of household items, appliances, couches, beer bottles and that sort of thing,” he explained.

The department will also be putting up more no dumping signs in different locations in the county. Anyone caught dumping trash illegally will face a $250 dollar fine. The second offense will cost offenders $500 dollars.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s