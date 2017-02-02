U.S. to take on Switzerland for Davis Cup in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Some of the world’s best tennis players are gearing up for this weekend’s Davis Cup at Legacy Arena. The match-up between the United States and Switzerland is expected to bring out huge crowds. The city also hosted a Switzerland-U.S. first-rounder in 2009.

Already, organizers have had to open up additional seating at Legacy Arena because fans sold out the lower bowl of the BJCC. Upper bowl seats have opened up for fans looking to catch some of the great match-ups.

The U.S. team is made up of 4 top 40 players, being led by Davis Cup veteran John Isner and Jack Sock. The Swiss team’s highest ranked player sits at #127.

Despite the difference in rankings, Swiss players say they’re looking forward to playing in front of a packed house.

“That’s good, that’s good, usually here in America people are very enthusiastic and I think it’s going to be a great atmosphere for tennis and I hope that we can produce some big, big matches,” said Adrien Bossel.

The U.S. Davis Cup Captain Jim Courier says all of their players are coming off the Australian Open, but are ready to go for the Davis Cup.

Courier is a Davis Cup veteran and says it’s not your average tennis match.

“It’s much more patriotic, it’s much more of a fervent crowd much more active crowd than an average match that might be a bit more polite,” said Courier.

The international sporting event draws people from all over the world right here to Birmingham. Mayor William Bells says one of his goals has always been to make Birmingham a sports destination.

“It helps build on that reputation when people come out and they have such enjoyment and exciting activities and times we can use that to really sell the next group or the next event,” said Mayor Bell.

Bell says that’s exactly what the city did to attract the upcoming World Games in 2021.

The winner of this weekend’s Davis Cup will move on to play in the World Group Quarterfinals.

Tickets are available here.