1 teen killed, another injured in St. Clair County crash

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One teen is dead and another is in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Logan Marton Dam Road this afternoon.

According to state troopers, a 1990 Chevrolet GMT-400 left the road and hit a tree; neither the driver or passenger were wearing seat belts.

The passenger, 18-year-old Gavin Kane McCutcheon of Vincent, died on the scene. Troopers say the driver, 19-year-old Christopher Allen Bentley of Cropwell, was injured and was airlifted to UAB Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.