Atlanta Falcons bring new NFL fans out of the woodwork in Alabama

Football fans are getting ready for one of the biggest games of the season. The New England Patriots will take on the Atlanta Falcons for the title this Sunday. While Alabama lacks a professional football team of its own, the proximity of the Falcons has some new NFL fans in the fold.

Restaurants like Hooters off Lakeshore in Birmingham are showing the game Sunday, and they’re expecting some big crowds, the biggest since the college football championship between Alabama and Clemson.

In fact, it’s the Alabama football connection that has some new fans planning to tune in to Sunday’s game.

“Anybody that’s a Bama fan wants to see Julio…somebody like that that’s in the NFL, they want to see us Alabama players make it in the NFL,” said Alex Hughes.

Meleisha Holombe admits she’s never been a big professional football fan, but she says that may change if the Falcons take home the title.

“I think a lot of people will be interested in it. I’ve heard a lot of debate about it. The Patriots are big, you know, but I mean, the Falcons, they’ve come a long way to get where they are,” Holcombe said.

Hooters says it’s staffing up to prepare for potentially large crowds. A lot of those fans have big expectations for their teams.

“I say, predictions, 41 to 6,” said Hughes. “Falcons win.”