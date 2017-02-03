Babies at St. Vincent’s Hospital #GoRed for heart disease awareness

Related Coverage American Heart Association & GBHS raise heart disease awareness with Go Red for Women

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Friday is National Wear Red Day and babies at St. Vincent’s Hospital are doing their part.

The infants wore red caps for the American Heart Association’s 15th annual National Wear Red Day.

The event is part of the ‘Go Red for Women’ campaign.

It helps raise awareness of heart disease, which is the number one killer of women.

“This particular time is a good opportunity to help young families get a good start on preventing heart disease,” CEO of St. Vincent’s Health System Neeysa Biddle said. “So we are very proud of these babies and as always love being a part of this beginning of the lives of young families.”

All this month, St. Vincent’s will be sharing heart healthy information with the community to encourage early detection of heart disease.

And starting Monday we kick off heart week right here on CBS42. We will bring you critical information that could save your life. We will tell you how to survive a heart attack and about revolutionary breakthroughs, right here on the CBS42 News all next week.