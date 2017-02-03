Birmingham Barons host part-time job fair

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — If you are looking for a job, the Birmingham Barons are hiring!

The Barons will host a seasonal part-time job fair at Regions Field on Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon. It will be held in the Diamonds Direct Ballroom on the second floor of the ballpark.

Open positions include ushers, parking attendants, cooks and more. You are encouraged to bring a resume and references to the job fair.

The Barons will open their 2017 season on Thursday, April 6 on the road against the Jackson Generals.